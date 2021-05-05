Covid-19: Extra cash pledge to fight variants and care home visiting rights

On Monday, a senior official from India's federal government told journalists that there was no shortage of oxygen in Delhi or anywhere else in the country. As he spoke, several small hospitals - only a few miles from where he stood in the capital - were sending out desperate messages about them running out of oxygen, putting patients' lives at risk. Experts say the shortage of oxygen is just one of the problems and they tell the BBC that delays in decision-making worsened the crisis of India's second wave.