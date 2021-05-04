Covid-19: Care home residents can go on outdoor trips without isolating

Jenny Morrison, co-founder of Rights for Residents - a group founded to end "inhumane restrictions" preventing relatives visiting loved ones in care homes - told BBC Breakfast the change would certainly make a difference for her family, saying: "Mum's care home is near the seafront. On a nice sunny day, after 14 months where she hasn't been outside, it will be amazing for us to wheel mum down to the seafront and have a picnic. It will just be absolutely wonderful."