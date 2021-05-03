Covid-19: Funeral changes, Welsh rules ease, and the return of the gig
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We will have another update for you this evening.
1. No funeral limit from 17 May
The limit to the number of people able to mourn their loved ones at funerals in England is to be lifted at the next stage of lockdown easing - which is due on 17 May. At the moment only 30 can be present. Capacity will be determined instead by how many people a venue can accommodate while maintaining social distancing. Weddings will be limited to 30 from 17 May, and an unlimited number from June. The limit for weddings in England is currently 15 people. Here are the UK's lockdown rules in detail.
2. Welsh rules ease
Lockdown rules are easing in Wales. From Monday, gyms and swimming pools can reopen and two households, plus another person living on their own, are able to form a "bubble" to meet indoors. It means some families and friends will be able to hug for the first time in months. Organised children's indoor activities - like sports classes, scouts, guides and parent and baby classes - will also be able to restart after for the first time since the December lockdown. Wales' case rate has fallen to its lowest point in eight months.
3. Mosques close to women
Millions of Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan. But some mosques in the UK not allowing women inside to pray this month. Most say it is because of coronavirus restrictions. "We have received reports that during the pandemic, mosques who used to accommodate women pushed women out either to create socially distanced space for men or because they felt they could not organise stewardship to ensure the women's facilities adhered to guidelines," a campaigner says. What are the rules for places of worship during the pandemic?
4. Woodland to offset hospital emissions
NHS workers at Wales' largest hospital are creating a woodland to offset the carbon emissions and waste that came from the machines needed to treat patients with Covid-19. Staff on the critical care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff say they hope their woodland in Crickhowell inspires other hospital trusts and industries to do the same. The woodland will be given a Welsh name and should be open to the public later this year. Watch how they got on with planting the trees below.
5. Return of the gig
It's a sight that has existed only in fond, fading memories for the past 13 months, and has sometimes seemed destined to be consigned to the carefree pre-Covid age - 5,000 closely-packed music fans dancing and jumping, and singing in unison at the top of their lungs. No masks. No social distancing. No rule of six. No risk of fines. That was the season at a pilot concert in Liverpool on Sunday. They had a euphoric night, but a lot is riding on its success - read more about the trial event.
