Covid-19: Funeral changes, Welsh rules ease, and the return of the gig

The limit to the number of people able to mourn their loved ones at funerals in England is to be lifted at the next stage of lockdown easing - which is due on 17 May. At the moment only 30 can be present. Capacity will be determined instead by how many people a venue can accommodate while maintaining social distancing. Weddings will be limited to 30 from 17 May, and an unlimited number from June. The limit for weddings in England is currently 15 people. Here are the UK's lockdown rules in detail.