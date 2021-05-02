Covid-19: Testing could replace self-isolation, and the impact of being deaf during the pandemic
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We will have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. End of quarantine for close contacts?
A new trial, if successful, could mean people may not need to self-isolate if they have been in close contact with someone with Covid. The government-backed research will explore giving people daily lateral flow tests for seven days - instead of quarantining for 10 days. So long as they test negative all week, they can carry on with their lives. From 9 May, about 40,000 close contacts of people with Covid in England will be invited to take part in the study. Self-isolating means staying at home and not leaving it - not even to buy food or medicines, or for exercise. Check the current rules on self-isolation.
2. Deaf during the pandemic
More than one in three deaf people have reported struggling with their mental health because of the pandemic, according to a recent report by the deafness charity SignHealth. In the video below, data analyst Chloe Norton speaks about her experience of being profoundly deaf during the Covid crisis. She says she has lost some of her independence.
3. Beach hut rush
Beach huts are more popular than ever, with everyone staying closer to home due to Covid restrictions. The BBC went to the seaside town of Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex, which has more than 1,000 huts, to find out what's so special about these sheds by the sea. Demand is surging, with people "panic buying" the colourful seaside spots, locals say.
4. Lockdown charity donations
Charity shops have been asking people to call and check before they drop off donations, in part due to fears of a pent-up demand to donate after England's third lockdown ended. Picking up the phone is easy, but knowing what to check might be a little bit harder. So what should you be asking yourself about your potential donations? Here are six things to check.
5. Post-lockdown gig joy
"I can't actually imagine it, all them people, no masks and being able to be next to each other," says Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden. "It's quite surreal to be honest." The Stockport band will perform to a crowd of 5,000 in Liverpool later - for the first live concert in the UK since lockdown. It's part of a government pilot event and ticket-holders have to provide a negative Covid test to get in. So, why is Liverpool being used as a test site?
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Foreign holidays are currently banned, but could be back in the summer. Find the current travel rules here.
