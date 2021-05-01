Covid-19: Care home rules eased in England, while clubbers return in Liverpool
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We will have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Care home relaxation
There's some relief on the horizon for care homes in England, as the government says residents will be able to leave their home for low-risk trips without having to self-isolate for 14 days afterwards. The restrictions will be relaxed from Tuesday, allowing for walks or garden visits without self-isolation. Check the current rules for visiting care homes in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
2. Ethnic disparity
People from a South Asian background were at even greater risk of infection, hospitalisation and death in the second wave of Covid than the first, compared with other ethnic groups, a study says. The research, published in the Lancet, looked at health data from 17 million adults and confirms that nearly all ethnic minority groups were disproportionally affected in the first wave in England. In the second wave, the differences for black and mixed ethnic groups narrowed compared with white groups. But those from an Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi background were even more likely to test positive, need hospital treatment, and lose their lives.
3. St Paul's memorial
A campaign is being launched to raise £2.3m to build a memorial inside St Paul's Cathedral to those who have died in the Covid-19 pandemic. It would see an online book of remembrance installed in a purpose-built structure in the London landmark. More than 7,300 names have already been entered into the book as part of the cathedral's Remember Me project.
4. Clubbers return
Sticky floors, queues for the loos, that sweaty smell and, inevitably, losing your phone. All stuff we never thought we'd miss. But, for the first time since the pandemic began, clubbers have been back on the dance floor in Liverpool - as part of a test to see how large events can be held going forward. The response? "This is the best day of my life," one clubber said. Watch how others enjoyed their night below.
5. 'My big Greek Covid wedding'
Restrictions on weddings are due to be lifted, along with other lockdown measures, on 21 June. But for many couples who have already experienced upset and delays, the anxiety around planning a wedding in a pandemic is far from over. BBC London's Olivia Demetriades is due to get married in July and has been meeting other couples who are hoping their big days can go ahead as planned. Hear their thoughts in the video below, and check the current rules for weddings.
And don't forget...
