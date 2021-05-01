Covid-19: Care home rules eased in England, while clubbers return in Liverpool

People from a South Asian background were at even greater risk of infection, hospitalisation and death in the second wave of Covid than the first, compared with other ethnic groups, a study says. The research, published in the Lancet, looked at health data from 17 million adults and confirms that nearly all ethnic minority groups were disproportionally affected in the first wave in England. In the second wave, the differences for black and mixed ethnic groups narrowed compared with white groups. But those from an Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi background were even more likely to test positive, need hospital treatment, and lose their lives.