Covid-19: No early indoor reopening for pubs and loneliness fears after lockdown

Hospitality bosses have lost a High Court bid to get indoor dining reopened sooner in England, meaning 17 May remains the prospective date from which pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to serve indoors. Wales is following a similar timescale, with hospitality in Northern Ireland scheduled to reopen a week later. Venues in Scotland are already allowed to open indoors until 20:00 - but alcohol can only be served to those outside.