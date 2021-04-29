Covid-19: NHS England boss to quit and India elections go ahead despite deaths

As England's vaccination programme rolls out to everyone aged 42 and over, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been given his first dose of the jab. He received the Pfizer vaccine, administered by England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam. "In and out in 8 minutes. Didn't hurt at all," Mr Hancock tweeted afterwards. It comes after Prof Van-Tam said it would be "incredibly safe" for two fully vaccinated people to meet indoors, even though doing so is against the rules in the UK at the moment. Our health correspondent James Gallagher looks at just how safe - or risky - it would be. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection rate in England has dropped to its lowest figure since September, according to Test and Trace figures.