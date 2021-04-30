Covid-19: Millions living in areas with no deaths and vaccine rollout extended

People aged 40 and 41 in England can now book Covid jabs, NHS officials say, after nearly 750,000 appointments were made in two days when vaccinations were opened to those aged 42 to 44 this week. About 34 million people - nearly two-thirds of the UK's adult population - have had at least one dose. Northern Ireland has already opened its vaccination programme to those aged 35 and over, Wales is offering jabs to the over-40s, as well as those over the age of 30 in some areas. Scotland is vaccinating people over-45.