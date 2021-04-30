Covid-19: Millions living in areas with no deaths and vaccine rollout extended
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Millions living in areas with zero Covid deaths
About 22 million people in the UK are living in areas that have not reported any Covid-19 deaths occurring in April, according to BBC News analysis. That applied to fewer than 50,000 people during four weeks in January's peak. Scientists welcoming the findings nonetheless urged caution, while the government is calling on people to "follow the rules so that our roadmap out of lockdown is irreversible".
2. England's vaccine rollout extends to all over-40s
People aged 40 and 41 in England can now book Covid jabs, NHS officials say, after nearly 750,000 appointments were made in two days when vaccinations were opened to those aged 42 to 44 this week. About 34 million people - nearly two-thirds of the UK's adult population - have had at least one dose. Northern Ireland has already opened its vaccination programme to those aged 35 and over, Wales is offering jabs to the over-40s, as well as those over the age of 30 in some areas. Scotland is vaccinating people over-45.
3. Northern Ireland's shops, pubs and gyms to reopen
Shops, gyms, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland are back in business after four months of lockdown. Caravans and self-contained tourist accommodation can also now reopen. Hospitality businesses must only operate outdoors, with table service and limited numbers per table, while gyms and pools can only open for individual training or one-to-one coaching with a personal trainer.
4. Restaurants struggle for staff ahead of reopening
While many bars and restaurants hope to welcome people inside within weeks, and anticipate huge demand as restrictions ease in more parts of the UK, many are struggling to recruit enough staff after thousands of workers left the sector. Some have managed to find alternative employment, but a high proportion may have left the UK altogether in the wake of Brexit, according to recruitment site Caterer.com.
5. Captain Tom's family embark on 100-lap challenge
On what would have been his 101st birthday, the family of Capt Sir Tom Moore are recreating the famous garden walking challenge that saw him raise almost £33m for NHS charities. Celebrities are joining in the fun, after the armed forces veteran's family asked people to create their own charity "100 challenge" over the bank holiday weekend. David Beckham has pledged to do 100 keepy-uppies, while Dame Mary Berry will be baking 100 cakes.
And don't forget...
... you can keep track of what's happening with pools, hairdressers and gyms wherever you live.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.