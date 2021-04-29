Foreign aid: UK reduces £154m UN family planning pledge
- Published
The UK government has been accused of going back on its promises by cutting 85% of aid funding pledged to the United Nations global family planning programme.
The UN Population Fund says the UK had pledged for its projects - but now says it will get around £23m this year.
Support for family planning has been championed as a way of improving women and girls' rights around the world.
The government said Covid meant tough but necessary decisions were needed.
A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) said temporary reductions in aid spending were vital as the pandemic has badly affected public finances.
The government announced last year it would cut UK aid spending from 0.7% of national income to just 0.5% - which amounts to a reduction of more than £4bn - but has yet to confirm which programmes will be affected.
Some MPs defended the cuts at the time as being backed by the public, with some politicians arguing that domestic spending should come first during the pandemic crisis.
Family planning includes the provision of contraceptives and maternal health medicines for millions of women in some of the world's poorest countries.
The UN Population Fund - known as UNFPA - said the UK decision would be "devastating for women and girls and their families across the world".
UNFPA executive director Dr Natalia Kanem said it "deeply regrets the decision of our longstanding partner and advocate to step away from its commitments at a time when inequalities are deepening and international solidarity is needed more than ever".
She estimated the £130m lost would have helped prevent about 250,000 maternal and child deaths, 14.6 million unintended pregnancies and 4.3 million unsafe abortions.
'Basic right'
Ministers have previously said the UK was "world-leading" and "at the forefront of global efforts to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls living in the world's poorest countries".
The former Department for International Development - which became part of an enlarged Foreign Office last year - described family planning projects as helping to break the "cycle of poverty" for many women.
Announcing a five-year funding plan worth £600m in 2019, former International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said the package would "help give millions of women and girls control over their bodies, so they can choose if, when and how many children they want".
"That is a basic right that every woman and girl deserves," he added at the time.
Former international development minister Baroness Sugg, who resigned last year over the aid cuts, told the BBC that cutting support for family planning would "mean that women in 40 of the world's poorest countries will not have access to the voluntary contraception that will prevent millions of unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions".
An FCDO spokesperson said: "The UK is a world leader on international development. In 2020 we were the third biggest aid donor globally, spending £14.5bn.
"The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid. We will still spend more than £10bn this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health.
"We are working through what this means for individual programmes. Decisions will be announced in due course."
It comes after the BBC obtained an internal FCDO memo that said funding for global water, sanitation and hygiene bilateral projects will be cut by more than 80%, prompting criticism from a leading charity.