Covid-19: Turkey prepares for first lockdown and record calls to the NSPCC
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Turkey prepares for its first full lockdown
The streets are crowded, the shopping centres busy and the traffic heavy. Some flock to the main bus terminal to get out of Istanbul, while others are trying to stockpile alcohol amid news of a "booze ban". This is the mood as Turkey prepares to enter its first full lockdown of the pandemic later. Turkey has faced restrictions, which were re-imposed at the beginning of April, but they was not enough to curb the spread of infections. At its height this month, there were more than 60,000 new cases a day and more than 300 deaths.
2. Record calls to NSPCC helpline during pandemic
Calls and messages to the NSPCC's helpline have risen to record levels during the pandemic. In the year to March 2021, the children's charity was contacted almost 85,000 times, up 23% on the previous year. The figures amplify fears that children who could not go to school during the lockdowns were more vulnerable to abuse and neglect, says the NSPCC. Chief executive Sir Peter Wanless says government recovery plans must address the harm children may have faced.
3. Patchy plan for Covid marshals as retail reopens
Calls have been made for a uniform approach to the rollout of so-called Covid marshals across Northern Ireland. Some of Northern Ireland's 11 councils are planning to deploy marshals in towns and city centres, as shops reopen on Friday. They do not have specific enforcement powers, but will advise the public and businesses on social distancing rules. Retail NI has described the plan as patchy and said it was "extremely concerned" about the situation.
4. Deadly Covid wave rips through small-town India
India's deadly Covid-19 second wave has devastated big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Pune. Hospitals and crematoriums have run out of space, and funerals are taking place in car parks. But the pandemic has now firmly gripped many smaller cities, towns and villages where the devastation is largely under-reported. The BBC looks at what's happening in five different states to see how fast the virus is spreading there.
5. 'My doctor prescribed rambling for lockdown anxiety'
A widower who was struggling with mental health issues due to isolation during lockdown has walked 2,000 miles in a year after his doctor recognised he needed "social connection" not pills. Jim Snodgrass, 84, from Edinburgh, was expecting to receive medication for his anxiety but was instead given the phone number for the Ramblers. Read more about his story here.
And there's more...
Spain says it hopes to open up to overseas travellers from June, find out here whether you'll be able have a holiday abroad if restrictions are lifted.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- NORMAL PEOPLE: Fall in love with the BAFTA nominated on-again, off-again teenage romance
- IS THE INFLUENCER LOOK REALLY WORTH THE RISK?: What people don't know about 'miracle' quick fixes