Covid-19: India surpasses 200,000 deaths and one vaccine dose 'halves transmission'

Just one dose of a coronavirus vaccine can reduce household transmission of the virus by up to half, a study shows. It's "encouraging", says Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at Public Health England, which carried out the research, as households are high-risk settings for transmission. The study found people given a first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines - and who became infected three weeks later - were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus on than unvaccinated people. Read more here.