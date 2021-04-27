Covid-19: Vaccine offered to 42-year-olds and Delhi deaths climb
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Vaccine offered to 42-year-olds in England
People aged 42 and over in England can now book their Covid jab, the health secretary has said. It comes just a day after the vaccine rollout opened to 44-year-olds in England. Those who are due to turn 42 by 1 July are also eligible to make an appointment. Matt Hancock, who is 42, said he was "really looking forward" to receiving his invitation via text and urged others to book their jabs. Northern Ireland has opened its vaccination programme to people aged 35 to 39. Wales, meanwhile, has been asking over-40s to book appointments, as well as over-30s in some areas. Scotland has been inviting the over-45s for vaccination.
2. West Virginia to give young people $100 bond to get vaccine
A US state is giving young people an extra incentive to get the vaccine by offering them a $100 (£72) savings bond if they have the jab. West Virginia says it hopes the payment for those aged 16 to 35 will "motivate" them to get vaccinated. The state had been among the top US states for vaccination rates, but progress has slowed in recent weeks. The incentive means those who are vaccinated within the age group can retrieve the $100, plus interest, at a later date. It will also be offered to anyone aged 16 to 35 who has already been vaccinated.
3. Delhi adds makeshift crematoriums as deaths climb
Distressing images continue to emerge from India, as it struggles with soaring infection rates in its deadly second wave. Makeshift pyres are being built in crematoriums in India's capital Delhi as the city runs out of space to cremate its dead. Car parks, public parks or empty ground are now being sought for cremations, with families often waiting for hours before they can cremate their loved ones. Ventilators and oxygen equipment have arrived in India from the UK in the first international shipment aimed at stemming the surge, but many more supplies will be needed.
4. No deaths in more than half of Welsh council areas
More than half of local authority areas in Wales had no deaths involving Covid, the latest weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show. Deaths of people with Covid-19 fell slightly to 14 in the week up to 16 April - 71% fewer than a month before. And deaths from all causes were below average for a seventh successive week. The 14 deaths involving Covid accounted for 2.2% of all deaths, compared to 19 in the week before. The trend has seen a steady decline to the point where there have been 71% fewer Covid deaths registered than just a month ago.
5. Offices to be converted into homes in post-Covid revamp
With the pandemic leaving many of our workspaces deserted, the City of London is planning to convert empty offices into housing in a bid to revive the area after the Covid crisis. The City of London Corporation, which looks after the bit of the capital known as the Square Mile, is aiming for at least 1,500 new homes by 2030. At least 35% would be affordable housing, it said, with plans to use a mixture of new schemes and refurbishments of old buildings to meet its housing target.
Rules on where you can holiday in England, Scotland and Wales have been relaxed. However, there are still limits on how you take your holiday - take a look at the guidance here.
