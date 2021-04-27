Covid-19: Vaccine offered to 42-year-olds in England
- Published
People aged 42 and over in England are now able to book their Covid-19 jab, the health secretary has said.
Those who are due to turn 42 by 1 July are also eligible to make an appointment under the latest extension of the vaccine rollout.
Matt Hancock, who is 42, said he was "really looking forward" to receiving his invitation via text and urged others to book their jabs.
More than 33.7 million people in the UK have now received their first dose.
And almost 12.9 million are fully vaccinated, government figures show.
The extension comes just a day after the vaccine rollout opened to 44-year-olds in England.
In a video posted on Twitter, Mr Hancock said that rollout had gone "very, very well" and thanked those who had booked their jabs.
"Now we're able to go that little bit further," he said.
A TV advert and poster campaign has been launched to encourage under-50s to get vaccinated.
