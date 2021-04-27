Covid-19: Pressure mounts on Johnson and MPs demand lockdown fines review

Boris Johnson is to chair a cabinet meeting later as he attempts to shift the focus away from questions about his conduct and on to everyday concerns. Claims include an accusation - dismissed as "total rubbish" by the PM - he said last year he would rather see "bodies pile high" than approve a third lockdown. One cabinet minister tells BBC News "there's nothing we can do" to control the claims, as No 10 says the prime minister will tell the cabinet to focus on "the people's priorities", described by a source as "jabs, jabs, jabs and jobs, jobs, jobs".