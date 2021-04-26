Covid-19: PM's 'bodies could pile high' comment and EU sues AstraZeneca

If spending time in nature and the outdoors has helped you through lockdown, you're not alone - at least according to a survey from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). More than 40% of people in England say nature, wildlife and local green spaces became even more important to them since coronavirus restrictions began. The ONS said changes in personal behaviour could mean people in the UK would continue to value and interact with nature on a much greater scale than before the pandemic. "What we do not know yet is whether the changes brought on by lockdown will be a temporary trend, or a new way of life," the ONS said.