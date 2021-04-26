Covid-19: PM's 'bodies could pile high' comment and EU sues AstraZeneca
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. PM suggested 'bodies could pile high'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested that "bodies could pile high" during a heated discussion about whether to impose a lockdown in the autumn, sources familiar with the conversation have told the BBC. It comes after Downing Street and Mr Johnson himself both denied a report in the Daily Mail that he had said he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than re-impose strict coronavirus restrictions. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called the remarks "astonishing". The claims come amid a bitter row between Downing Street and the prime minister's former senior adviser Dominic Cummings.
2. Bereaved left disappointed after urgent inquiry refused
A group of families bereaved by Covid-19 have expressed disappointment after the government rejected their calls for an immediate inquiry into the handling of the pandemic. Downing Street said there was "simply no capacity" for the government to divert resources to an "intensive" inquiry. Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said they had hoped to ensure lessons were learned that could save other lives. They had watched in "heartbreak" as the second wave meant other families suffered the same fate as they had, she said. The prime minister has previously promised an inquiry at a later stage.
3. EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca
After months of wrangling over delayed supplies of the vaccine, the European Union has launched legal action against the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. It accuses the company of not having a reliable plan for ensuring timely delivery of doses. Stella Kyriakides, European health commissioner, said the priority was to ensure Covid-19 vaccine deliveries took place to protect the health of the European Union. She said: "Every vaccine dose counts. Every vaccine dose saves lives." AstraZeneca said the legal action was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court.
4. Experts predict rapid economic rebound
On the day that Scotland re-opened its shops and hospitality and Wales allowed pubs and restaurants to serve outdoors, economic forecasters predicted a rapid recovery for UK consumer spending and growth. Deloitte experts said the nation was heading for a "sharp snap back" as people listed "going to a shop" as one of their top activities as lockdown restrictions eased. Separate research suggests the UK economy will grow at its fastest rate on record this year.
5. Nature valued more than ever in lockdown
If spending time in nature and the outdoors has helped you through lockdown, you're not alone - at least according to a survey from the Office of National Statistics (ONS). More than 40% of people in England say nature, wildlife and local green spaces became even more important to them since coronavirus restrictions began. The ONS said changes in personal behaviour could mean people in the UK would continue to value and interact with nature on a much greater scale than before the pandemic. "What we do not know yet is whether the changes brought on by lockdown will be a temporary trend, or a new way of life," the ONS said.
As Scotland and Wales open up hospitality, take a look at our guide to when, where and with who you can now have a pint.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
