Covid-19: India joins 'red list' and human-to-cat transmission cases

The chances of becoming infected by Covid fell 65% after a first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, including in the over-75s and those with underlying health conditions, according to a UK study. The Office for National Statistics and Oxford University research also found a strong antibody response in all age groups from both jabs. The research, taken from two studies which are yet to be peer-reviewed or published, is based on virus tests from 370,000 people.