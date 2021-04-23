Covid-19: India arrivals begin hotel isolation and Wembley's extra Euro match

The nation's footballs fans could be treated to an extra England match on home soil this summer after news that Wembley has been given another last-16 tie in the Euros 2020 tournament. Dublin had been due to host the knockout match - as well as three group games - but issues over Covid and minimum spectator levels have seen the fixtures handed to other cities - with St Petersburg down to host the group games. The last-16 tie at Wembley will feature the winner of Group D, which includes England, Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic. The tournament, delayed a year because of Covid, will take place between 11 June and 11 July.