Covid-19: India's cases surge and first in UK to get jab praises rollout

An inquiry into the leak of private messages between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and businessman Sir James Dyson has been announced by No 10. It comes after texts published by the BBC showed the prime minister promising Sir James he would "fix" an issue on the tax status of Dyson staff working in the UK during the pandemic. The texts were sent when the government was asking companies, including Dyson, to help supply ventilators at the beginning of the pandemic. Labour has said the messages are part of a pattern of government "sleaze", but the PM has said he makes "no apology" for trying to get the equipment for the NHS.