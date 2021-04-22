Covid-19: Call for PM-Dyson probe and driving tests like 'gold dust'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Labour calls for probe into PM-Dyson texts
Labour has called for a "thorough investigation" into Boris Johnson's contacts with inventor Sir James Dyson. In texts revealed on Wednesday Mr Johnson said he could "fix" tax issues relating to Dyson staff who came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic. Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves said the messages between the pair opened up a "new urgent corridor of inquiry". While the prime minister "makes no apology" for trying to get ventilators for the NHS, Labour said this was part of a pattern of government "sleaze" and wants a cross-party investigation with senior MPs "as soon as possible".
2. Driving tests resume but dates like 'gold dust'
For some learner drivers the wait for a test is over as they resume in parts of the UK - but many have spoken about the difficulties in securing a test date. Tests have been suspended due to Covid restrictions since January, but restart in England and Wales on Thursday. Most centres are currently booked up until August, with a backlog of around 420,000 tests because of the pandemic. We've spoken to Charlotte Dalton, 24, who says test slots were "like gold dust" and Jasmin Dhaliwal who saw her January test cancelled and rescheduled.
3. Relatives beg for help as oxygen runs out
India is being ravaged by a second wave of Covid, which is accelerating beyond anywhere else in the world. In the past 24 hours alone, more than 2,000 people have died and nearly 300,000 new cases have been reported in the country. The BBC visited a hospital in Delhi and found people are dying without getting the treatment they need.
4. Brit Awards to be part of Covid event trials
The Brit Awards will go ahead with a live audience next month, as part of the government's research into how live events might work after the pandemic. The ceremony will take place at London's O2 Arena on 11 May and will be fronted by comedian Jack Whitehall. The 4,000-strong audience won't need to wear masks or be socially distanced, but will need a negative Covid test. It's the latest addition to the Events Research Programme which examines how venues and events can reopen safely.
5. Is it the end of the line for landline phones?
When did your home landline last ring? On the rare occasion it does, we all know the chances are it's going to be a scam caller, especially since in the last year our elderly parents have all mastered Whatsapp and Zoom. "We've been locked inside for a year, but landline use has actually fallen," points out Uswitch's Nick Baker. "Work-from-home and study-from-home has forced people to get used to video calling. It's taken away the fear for a lot of people, especially the older generation." Read more here.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
When can I have a drink or a meal inside a pub or restaurant? We've had a look at the rules and you can find out here when you might be able to chose to sit indoors to enjoy a pint or a bite to eat.
