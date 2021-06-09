BBC News Queen Elizabeth II

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex

Queen not asked about Lilibet name - Palace source

But a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan insists the Queen was asked, and was supportive.

Portrait of the Queen

Queen's portrait removal by students 'absurd'

Oxford University students vote to remove the image as it is deemed a symbol of "colonial history".

Prince Harry and Meghan

Royals welcome Harry and Meghan's new daughter

Buckingham Palace says the Queen is "delighted" by news of the birth of the couple's second child.

royals

Who is in the Royal Family?

The Queen has four children and eight grandchildren with lots of names and titles, so it's easy to get confused about who everyone is and how each of them is related. Try our handy interactive guide to find out who's who.

Queen and great-grandchildren

Royal Family tree and line of succession

The Queen, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - four generations of the UK royals.

Latest Updates

  1. 'Surreal' letter from palace after Philip portrait

    Video content

    Video caption: Prince Philip: 'Surreal' letter from palace after royal portrait

    Honor sent a painting to the Queen after the prince's death and was surprised at the response.

  6. Five facts about Buckingham Palace's gardens

    Video content

    Video caption: Buckingham Palace: Five facts about the royal gardens

    Deputy manager of Buckingham Palace Gardens, Claire Midgley-Adam, with facts you might not know about the royal gardens.

  8. See inside Buckingham Palace gardens

    Video content

    Video caption: Buckingham Palace gardens will open to public

    The garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from Friday 9 July until Sunday 19 September.

  15. The Queen visits the home of Irn-Bru

    Video content

    Video caption: The Queen and the Prince William visit the home of Irn-Bru

    The Queen and the Prince William visit the Irn-Bru factory.

  20. Queen describes Matt Hancock as 'poor man'

    Video content

    Video caption: Queen describes Health Secretary Matt Hancock as 'poor man'

    The Queen made the comments about the health secretary during her first in-person meeting with the PM for more than a year.

