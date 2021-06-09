Honor sent a painting to the Queen after the prince's death and was surprised at the response.
Queen not asked about Lilibet name - Palace source
But a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan insists the Queen was asked, and was supportive.
Who is in the Royal Family?
The Queen has four children and eight grandchildren with lots of names and titles, so it's easy to get confused about who everyone is and how each of them is related. Try our handy interactive guide to find out who's who.
Royal Family tree and line of succession
The Queen, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - four generations of the UK royals.
By Doug Faulkner & Becky Morton
Deputy manager of Buckingham Palace Gardens, Claire Midgley-Adam, with facts you might not know about the royal gardens.
The garden at Buckingham Palace will open to the public from Friday 9 July until Sunday 19 September.
The Queen and the Prince William visit the Irn-Bru factory.
By Tom Edgington
By Jennifer Meierhans
The Queen made the comments about the health secretary during her first in-person meeting with the PM for more than a year.