Covid-19: 'No apology' from PM in Dyson row and summer surge warning

With many adults still not vaccinated, the UK remains "vulnerable" and may well likely to see a "summer surge" in cases as restrictions are eased, a government scientist has warned. Prof Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the dates for opening up society may need to be adjusted as a result. But he said the size of the rise in cases would depend on the progress in vaccination as well as people's behaviour. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also warned that most scientists believe there will be a third wave of infections, but he said he has seen nothing so far that would mean the next step in easing coronavirus rules cannot go ahead.