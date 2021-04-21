Covid-19: 'No apology' from PM in Dyson row and summer surge warning
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.
1. Johnson makes 'no apology' for seeking ventilators
The row over Boris Johnson's text messages with businessman Sir James Dyson about ventilator production earlier in the pandemic dominated Prime Minister's Questions. After it was revealed Mr Johnson promised to "fix" tax changes for Dyson, the prime minister said he made "absolutely no apology at all for shifting heaven and earth" to obtain ventilators - although in the end the company was not called upon to supply any. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was part of a pattern of "sleaze" with "one rule for those who have the prime minister's phone number and another for everybody else". Sir James told the BBC that his company spent £20m on development costs and derived no benefit from the ventilator project. He said his text messages with the prime minister were an effort to seek "compliance" with tax rules.
2. UK likely to see 'summer surge' in cases
With many adults still not vaccinated, the UK remains "vulnerable" and may well likely to see a "summer surge" in cases as restrictions are eased, a government scientist has warned. Prof Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said the dates for opening up society may need to be adjusted as a result. But he said the size of the rise in cases would depend on the progress in vaccination as well as people's behaviour. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also warned that most scientists believe there will be a third wave of infections, but he said he has seen nothing so far that would mean the next step in easing coronavirus rules cannot go ahead.
3. Salon owner faces unlimited fine over Covid 'breaches'
Hairdresser Sinead Quinn previously made headlines for putting a sign in her window declaring that Article 61 of Magna Carta allowed her to opt out of coronavirus regulations and open her shop near Bradford during lockdown. Now she is being taken to court over £17,000 of fines, with Kirklees Council saying she has not paid anything after repeated breaches. Ms Quinn could face an unlimited fine if she is found guilty. She has previously said on social media that she does not "consent" to Covid regulations.
4. Oxygen leak leaves 22 dead in India's surge
At least 22 Covid-19 patients have died in a hospital in India after an oxygen leak meant ventilators had no supply for 30 minutes. The accident at the Zakir Hussain hospital in Nashik took place in one of the worse-affected of India's states, as the nation struggles with more than 200,000 infections a day. The hospital had called in tankers after it began to run out of oxygen, but it is not clear how the accident happened while the storage tank was being refilled. Many Indian cities are facing a drastic shortage of hospital beds and struggles over supplies of oxygen and drugs.
5. Summer festivals 'running out of time'
In recent weeks, the Download, Boomtown and Deershed festivals have all scrapped their events this summer, following Glastonbury's decision in January. Now music festival organisers say they are "running out of time" to save what's left of the season. "What's currently a steady stream of cancellations is in danger of becoming a torrent," said Greg Parmley of trade association Live. Organisers say the lack of insurance if the pandemic forces them to cancel at the last minute is the main threat, and they are calling on the government to step in.
