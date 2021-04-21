Prince Andrew: Woman held after trespass report at Royal Lodge
- Published
A woman was detained under the Mental Health Act after police responded to reports of a trespasser at the home of the Duke of York.
The 43-year-old was initially arrested when police were called to the Royal Lodge at Windsor Great Park on Monday.
She was later "de-arrested" and sectioned - meaning she was taken to a safe place to be assessed by medics.
Thames Valley Police said there was no risk to anyone living at the Royal Lodge.
The investigation continues, police said.
It is not known if Prince Andrew was at the home he shares with his former wife, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.
But the incident came just two days after he attended the funeral of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor.