Covid-19: Taskforce for at-home treatments and Scotland to ease lockdown

The UK's decision to add India to the red list of banned countries may have been made too late, the UK's former chief scientific adviser has said. The announcement about India was made on Monday after 103 cases of a new variant from India were detected in the UK. Prof Mark Walport told the BBC: "These decisions are almost inevitably taken a bit too late in truth, but what's absolutely clear is that this variant is more transmissible in India." Meanwhile, around 100 people are trying to enter the country each day with a "fake Covid certificate", MPs have heard. Read our explainers here about why India was not already on the red list and more on the Indian and other variants.