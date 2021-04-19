India added to coronavirus ‘red list’
India has been added to a “red list” of countries from which most travel to the UK is banned over fears of a new Covid variant, the health secretary says.
From 04:00 BST on Friday, people who have travelled from India in the last 10 days will be refused entry.
British or Irish passport holders, or people with UK residence rights, will be allowed in but must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days.
Matt Hancock said there had been 103 cases of the variant found in the UK.
