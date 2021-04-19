Covid-19: UK investigates India variant and job centre staff 'feel unsafe'

Health officials are looking at whether a Covid variant originally identified in India spreads more easily and evades vaccines. There is not yet enough data to classify it as a "variant of concern", a leading scientist has said. But Dr Susan Hopkins of Public Health England said some cases had been found in the UK that were not linked to travel, with their origin now being investigated. More than 70 cases have been identified in England and Scotland. India has been battling a deadly second wave and is in now in the grips of a public health emergency, BBC India correspondent Soutik Biswas says. It is also too soon to decide if India should be put on the government's travel "red list", Dr Hopkins adds.