Covid: More than 10m people fully vaccinated in UK
- Published
More than 10 million people in the UK have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.
"This milestone shows how far we've come in our fight against this virus and I want to pay tribute to the whole team involved," he said on Twitter.
Boris Johnson described the news as "another remarkable milestone".
"I want to thank the brilliant staff and volunteers involved in the rollout, and urge all those who are called to keep coming forward," the prime minister said.
Ministers have said they are on track to offer a first dose to all adults in the UK by the end of July.
People aged 45 and over are now being offered the vaccine in England and Scotland. In Northern Ireland, people aged 40-45 are eligible to get a Covid vaccine, while in some areas in Wales 40-49 year-olds are being invited.
The rollout will continue to prioritise groups by age, according to advice from the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
It comes after the government said all over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK had been offered a first dose.
Earlier this month the UK began to roll out the Moderna vaccine, alongside the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.
All under-30s in the UK will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab due to evidence linking it to rare blood clots.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- LOCKDOWN RULES: What are they and when will they end?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How can I meet my friend safely?
- JUST ONE THING TO REDUCE YOUR STRESS?: Why a cold shower might have a positive impact
- LONG COVID: What does it feel like to lose your sense of smell and taste for months?