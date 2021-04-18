Covid-19: Queen sits alone at funeral, and three million deaths worldwide

The image of the Queen sitting by herself at the funeral of the late Duke of Edinburgh would have resonated with the thousands of families who have had to honour loved ones in similar fashion during the pandemic. Coronavirus rules meant only 30 mourners - socially distanced and wearing face masks - could attend the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Saturday. The couple were married for 73 years and Prince Philip was the longest-serving consort in British history. Despite the extraordinary circumstances, these were the personal touches showing it was the duke's funeral.