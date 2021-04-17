Prince Philip's funeral: The order of service
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Prince Philip.
It will pay tribute to his "kindness, humour and humanity" and the "many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us".
The service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury pronouncing the blessing.
It will start after a national minute's silence at 15:00 BST.
Music before the service
- Schmucke dich, o liebe Seele BWV 654 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
- Adagio espressivo (Sonata in A minor) - Sir William Harris (1883-1973)
- Salix (The Plymouth Suite) - Percy Whitlock (1903-1946)
- Berceuse (Op 31 No. 19) - Louis Vierne (1870-1937)
- Rhosymedre (Three Preludes founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes) - Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958)
The musicians
During the service, a choir of four singers, three of whom are lay clerks of St George's Chapel choir, will be conducted by James Vivian.
The organ will be played by Luke Bond, assistant director of music at St George's Chapel.
The funeral party arrives
Members of the Royal Family and relatives of the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at the Galilee Porch and are conducted to the Dean's Cloister.
They are then conducted from the Dean's Cloister to the Galilee Porch to view the procession and await the arrival of the Queen.
The Queen is received at the Galilee Porch by the Dean of Windsor, who conducts Her Majesty, members of the Royal Family and members of the Duke of Edinburgh's family, who have been viewing the procession, to their seats in the Quire.
One-minute national silence
All stand as the coffin is removed from the Land Rover and is carried to the West Steps where it rests at 15:00 for the one-minute national silence.
The coffin is then carried to a platform called a catafalque in the Quire.
The sentences
I am the resurrection and the life, saith the Lord: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. John 11. 25-26
I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: and though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God: Whom I shall see for myself, and mine eyes shall behold, and not another. Job 19. 25-27
We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. 1 Timothy 6. 7, Job 1. 21 William Croft (1678-1727)
The bidding
The Dean of Windsor says the bidding.
"We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
"With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.
"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.
"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.
"We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."
Hymns and prayers
All sit as the choir sing Melita by J B Dykes (1823-76) William Whiting (1825-78) arranged by James Vivian (b. 1974)
The first lesson Ecclesiasticus 43. 11-26 is read by the Dean of Windsor.
All remain seated as the choir sings the Jubilate by Benjamin Britten (1913-76), in C, written for St George's Chapel, Windsor, at the request of the Duke of Edinburgh.
All remain seated for the second lesson, John 11. 21-27 read by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
All remain seated as the choir sings Psalm 104, which the Duke of Edinburgh requested should be set to music by William Lovelady.Originally composed as a cantata in three movements, it was first sung in honour of the duke's 75th birthday.
The choir sings the Lesser Litany and sit or kneel for the Lord's Prayer and responses.
The Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury lead a number of prayers.
The choir sings the Anthem, Russian Kontakion of the Departed, translated by William John Birkbeck (1859-1916) Kiev Melody, arranged by Sir Walter Parratt, KCVO (1841-1924)
All stand as the coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor shall say the commendation.
Garter Principal King of Arms proclaims the styles and titles of HRH The Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.
The national anthem
The pipe major of The Royal Regiment of Scotland plays A Lament.
The buglers of the Royal Marines sound The Last Post.
After a period of silence, the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sound Reveille.
The buglers of the Royal Marines sound Action Stations.
Then the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounces the blessing.
All remain standing as the choir sings the national anthem.
All remain standing in their places as the Queen, members of the Royal Family and the Duke of Edinburgh's family leave the chapel via the Galilee Porch, escorted by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Music after the service
Luke Bond will play Prelude and Fugue in C minor BWV 546 Johann Sebastian Bach.