Covid-19: 'Unethical' vaccine passports and staff plea to returning customers

"Once again many outsiders have underestimated Russia," an Eastern European diplomat told the BBC, drawing parallels between the 2020 search for a coronavirus vaccine with the 1950s race for a space flight. Russian scientists seem to have - once again - surprised the West. Although its Sputnik V vaccine has not yet been approved by the EU's European Medicines Agency, it has already been ordered by countries including Argentina, Mexico, Israel and the Philippines. Now, parts of Europe are starting to turn to Moscow out of frustration with the EU's slow vaccine rollout. Meanwhile, how fast is vaccine progress around the world?