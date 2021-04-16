Prince Philip: Queen shares one of her favourite photos
The Queen has shared one of her favourite photographs of herself with her husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, on the eve of his funeral.
The royal couple are pictured relaxing on the grass at a beauty spot in the Scottish Highlands in the photo taken by the Countess of Wessex in 2003.
The duke is lying back, propping himself up on his elbow, with his hat balanced on his knee.
His funeral will take place in Windsor Castle at 15:00 BST on Saturday.
The duke's children will walk behind his hearse during the procession.
In the photograph, taken on a sunny day at the Coyles of Muick near the Aberdeenshire town of Ballater, the Queen and Prince Philip look completely at ease and are smiling warmly at their daughter-in-law Sophie who took the photograph.
The Queen - dressed in a tartan skirt, blouse and cardigan, and a string of pearls - is sitting on a rug with her husband.
The Coyles of Muick stands above the entrance to Glen Muick and offers walkers an uninterrupted view to the mountain of Lochnagar. It is near to the Queen's private estate of Balmoral, where the couple enjoy their traditional summer break.
The Queen has named a corgi puppy, recently given to the monarch, Muick, and its dorgi puppy playmate is called Fergus - another Scottish name.
The area has been painted by the Prince of Wales, whose summer retreat of Birkhall is close to the area where the Queen and Philip were photographed.
Meanwhile, Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen and Prince Philip's granddaughter Zara Tindall, has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as a "devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love".
The former England rugby player posted a picture on Instagram from the Royal Family's personal photo albums of the duke with the Tindalls' eldest daughter Mia.
The photograph, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Mia and her great-grandfather eating together on a bench in front of a wooden cabin.
A half-drunk pint of beer can be seen in the background to the right of the duke.
"It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Mr Tindall said.
Mrs Tindall gave birth to her third child just three weeks ago and named her son Lucas Philip, with his middle name honouring both the duke and Mr Tindall's father.
Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99.
The procession to the funeral service at St George's Chapel will be headed by the Band of the Grenadier Guards, the Major General's party, and military service chiefs.
The duke's four children - the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex - as well as his grandsons the Duke of Cambridge, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips will be among those walking behind the coffin.
The Queen will travel with a lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley at the end of the procession, and enter the chapel by a side door.
In line with Covid lockdown rules, the 30-person congregation inside the chapel will put on masks and socially distance, with the Queen seated alone.
The other mourners include the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge as well as all of the duke's grandchildren and their spouses, apart from the Duchess of Sussex, who is heavily pregnant and will remain in the US.
The children of the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, will also be in attendance, along with three of Prince Philip's German relatives - Bernhard, the Hereditary Prince of Baden; Donatus, Prince and Landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.
Among the funeral details that Prince Philip was involved in is the specially-modified Land Rover hearse, which the duke helped to design over 16 years. He requested it be repainted in military green and helped to design the open top rear of the car.
How to follow the funeral on the BBC TV and radio
The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh: BBC One, Saturday 17 April, 12:30-16:20 and 20:10-21:10
The funeral will also be broadcast on Saturday 17 April from 14:00-16:10 on Radio 4 and Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service English, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio Ulster.
It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and BBC local radio with some variation in start times.