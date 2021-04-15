Who is going to Prince Philip's funeral?

The Queen said Prince Philip had "quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years".

The Queen will join the funeral procession to the chapel. She will follow the members of the Royal Family walking on foot in the state Bentley.

She married the duke in 1947, five years before she became Queen on the death of her father King George VI.

Her constant companion, the duke was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. He retired from royal duties in 2017 having completed more than 22,000 solo engagements.