Who is going to Prince Philip's funeral?
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh will have a ceremonial funeral with bands and a military escort, but only 30 guests are allowed to attend the service because of coronavirus restrictions.
These are the guests expected to be at St George's Chapel, Windsor for the service at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 17 April.
Family and guests attending the funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen said Prince Philip had "quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years".
The Queen will join the funeral procession to the chapel. She will follow the members of the Royal Family walking on foot in the state Bentley.
She married the duke in 1947, five years before she became Queen on the death of her father King George VI.
Her constant companion, the duke was the longest-serving consort of any British monarch. He retired from royal duties in 2017 having completed more than 22,000 solo engagements.
-
CharlesPrince of Wales
Prince Charles said his father was a "much-loved and appreciated figure" and he and the Royal Family would miss him greatly.
He added that over the last 70 years his father had "given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth".
Prince Charles is the Queen's eldest son and first in line to the throne.
The prince will walk behind the Land Rover in the procession, alongside other members of the Royal Family and household staff.
-
CamillaDuchess of Cornwall
Camilla married Prince Charles in April 2005, although they had been close friends since the 1970s.
Both had been married previously, Charles to Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, and Camilla to cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she divorced in 1995.
The couple first met at a Windsor polo match in 1970.
In April 2012, the Queen made the duchess a Dame Grand Cross, the highest female rank in the Royal Victorian Order.
-
AnnePrincess Royal
Princess Anne said her father was her "teacher, supporter and critic".
The duke's only daughter said he would leave a "legacy which can inspire us all".
She said she "most wanted to emulate" her father's example of a "life well-lived and service freely given".
The Princess Royal and other members of the Royal Family will walk in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
-
Timothy LaurenceVice Admiral
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence married the Princess Royal in 1992.
He is her second husband.
He will join his wife and other members of the Royal Family in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
-
AndrewDuke of York
Prince Andrew said his father's death was a terrible loss: "We've lost the grandfather of the nation."
Speaking of his father, Prince Andrew said: "He was so calm. He was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen so it's a great loss.
Prince Andrew and other members of the Royal Family will walk in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after criticism of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein intensified following a BBC interview.
-
EdwardEarl of Wessex
Prince Edward said his father had been "a great source of support and encouragement and guidance" all the way through his life.
"He's always been there as that rock in the Queen's life. Certainly within his family that was exactly the same," he said.
After a brief period with the Royal Marines, the prince formed his own TV production company but now supports the Queen in her official duties and carries out public engagements for charities.
He will join his brothers, sister and other members of the Royal Family in the procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
-
SophieCountess of Wessex
Sophie Rhys-Jones became the Countess of Wessex after marrying Prince Edward in 1999.
The Countess of Wessex carries out royal duties and also visits a large number of her own charities and organisations.
The earl and countess have two children.
-
WilliamDuke of Cambridge
Prince William paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, saying his "grandfather’s century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family".
The prince, second in line to the throne after his father Charles, said he would miss the duke, who would have wanted the family "to get on with the job".
He will join other members of the Royal Family walking in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
The prince, who was 15 when his mother Diana died, is married to Catherine and they have three children.
-
CatherineDuchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton became Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, after marrying Prince William in 2011.
They have three children - George, Charlotte and Louis, all under 10 years old. It is not thought they will attend the funeral.
The duchess supports a number of charitable causes and organisations, several of which are centred around providing children with the best possible start in life.
She is also a keen photographer and known for taking candid snaps of the Royal Family.
-
HarryDuke of Sussex
Prince Harry said his grandfather was "a man of service, honour and great humour" and the "legend of banter".
He will join other members of the Royal Family walking in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
The funeral is the first time that Prince Harry has visited the UK since he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties last March.
Meghan is pregnant with their second child and has remained at the couple's home in California, after being advised by her doctor not to travel.
-
Peter Phillips
Peter Phillips is the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s eldest grandchild.
He is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.
He will join other members of the Royal Family walking in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
Mr Phillips married Canadian Autumn Kelly in 2008 and together they have two daughters, Savannah and Isla. Mr Phillips and his wife announced they were getting divorced in February 2020.
-
Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall is the Princess Royal's daughter but, like her brother Peter Phillips, does not have a royal title, as they are descended from the female line.
She followed her mother and father with a highly successful riding career - including winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.
She married former England rugby player Mike Tindall in 2011 and the couple have three children.
Their third child, born in March, is Lucas Philip Tindall. His middle name is reported to be a tribute to the duke and Mr Tindall's father Philip.
-
Mike Tindall
Former England rugby player Mike Tindall joined the Royal Family when he married the Princess Royal's daughter Zara in 2011.
Mr Tindall - who won the 2003 Rugby World Cup with England - does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH.
He hosts a podcast about rugby.
Mike and Zara Tindall have three children - two girls and a boy.
-
Princess Beatrice of York
Princess Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.
Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York. She has no official surname, but uses the name York.
She married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, in July 2020.
-
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo, an Italian property tycoon, married the duke's granddaughter Princess Beatrice at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, in July 2020.
He has a young son called Wolfie with Dara Huang, his ex-fiancee.
Edoardo and Princess Beatrice are said to have started a relationship after her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.
-
Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie paid tribute to her grandfather on social media, saying how she remembered laughing at his jokes, and asking him about his "spectacular life and service in the navy".
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, was born in February, the Queen and duke's ninth great-grandchild. His middle name is Philip, in honour of the duke.
Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her full title is Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York and she is 10th in line to the throne.
She married her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on 12 October 2018.
-
Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank, who married Princess Eugenie in 2018, is a drinks executive for a tequila company.
He met the princess through their mutual love of skiing, with friends introducing them while they were in Verbier, Switzerland. The couple have one child.
Mr Brooksbank started working life in the hospitality industry, eventually becoming manager a club which was often attended by Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.
After helping to launch a Mexican-themed pub in Chelsea, co-founded by Harry's friend Guy Pelly, he got a job as a brand ambassador for a tequila manufacturer.
-
Lady Louise
Lady Louise Windsor is the elder child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
The couple decided to give their children "courtesy" titles as sons or daughters of an earl, rather than the style prince or princess. It is thought this decision was made to avoid some of the burdens of royal titles.
Her brother is James, Viscount Severn.
-
JamesViscount Severn
Viscount Severn is the younger child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
The couple decided to give their children "courtesy" titles as sons or daughters of an earl, rather than the style prince or princess. It is thought this decision was made to avoid some of the burdens of royal titles.
His sister is Lady Louise.
-
EdwardDuke of Kent
Edward, Duke of Kent, is a first cousin of the Queen, through his father, while his mother was a cousin to Philip.
The Duke of Kent is involved with over 140 different charities, organisations and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead, to fostering the development of British technology and industry.
Now in his 80s, Prince Edward regularly carries out royal duties on behalf of the Queen. He and his wife live in the grounds of Kensington Palace in the royal residence Wren House.
-
RichardDuke of Gloucester
Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is the youngest grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary.
Now in his 70s, the duke is a full-time working member of the Royal Family, carrying out regular royal duties for his first cousin, the Queen.
-
Princess AlexandraLady Ogilvy
Princess Alexandra is a cousin of the Queen and was one of the bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Philip.
She is a working member of the Royal Family. She is patron or president of more than 100 organisations which reflect her wide-ranging interests, from the arts to health care.
She also supports the Queen in her duties as Head of State, attending ceremonial occasions alongside other members of the Royal Family.
-
BernhardHereditary Prince of Baden
Prince Bernhard is Prince Philip's great-nephew.
His grandmother, Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, was the duke's second eldest sister.
She married a German nobleman, Berthold, Margrave of Baden, who served as a German officer in World War Two. As such, the couple did not attend the duke's wedding in 1947.
Prince Bernhard manages the family estates and the wineries in Germany.
-
DonatusLandgrave of Hesse
Prince Donatus is representing the families of Prince Philip's two younger sisters, Sophie and Cecilie, who both married into the Hesse family.
Princess Sophie spent time with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral after their marriage, despite not being invited to the wedding because her husband was a German officer.
Prince Philip's sister Cecilie was killed in a plane crash in 1937, along with members of her family. Her one surviving daughter died shortly afterwards of meningitis.
Prince Donatus has often been a guest of the Queen and Prince Philip at the Windsor horse show.
-
PhilippPrince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
Prince Philipp is one of the Duke of Edinburgh's great-nephews from Germany - he's the grandson of the duke's eldest sister, Princess Margarita.
He issued a statement confirming his invitation to the funeral: "It really is an incredible honour and we are all extremely touched and privileged to be included on behalf of the wider family" .
The duke used to be a frequent visitor to his great-nephew's family home at Langenburg Castle in Germany.
All four of the duke's sisters married German princes. The husbands of three of them - Margarita, Theodora and Sophie - served as German officers in World War Two. As a result, they were not invited to his wedding in 1947.
-
David Armstrong-JonesEarl of Snowdon
The Earl of Snowdon is the Queen's nephew.
His mother was the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who was married to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.
The earl will join other members of the Royal Family walking in procession behind the Land Rover carrying the duke's coffin.
-
Penelope KnatchbullCountess Mountbatten of Burma
Lady Mountbatten joined the Royal Family when she married Norton Knatchbull, Lord Romsey.
His mother was the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma, third cousin of the Queen.
Prince Philip taught Lady Mountbatten to drive a carriage and she was a close friend of the royal couple for many years.
She now runs the Broadlands estate in Hampshire, former home of Earl Mountbatten, where the Queen and Prince Philip spent their honeymoon.
-
Lady Sarah Chatto
Lady Sarah Chatto is the Queen's only niece.
Her parents were the late Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister, and Lord Snowdon.
She was one of the bridesmaids at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
The lesser-known royal is said to share a close relationship with the Queen and has accompanied her to her favourite hideaway, Craigowan Lodge in Aberdeenshire.
-
Daniel Chatto
Artist and former actor Daniel Chatto is married to the Queen's niece, Lady Sarah.
The couple have two sons.
They are reported to have met on a film set in India, where he had a small part in the film Heat and Dust.
Also in the procession behind the Land Rover will be Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, a personal protection officer, two pages and two valets.
Brigadier Bakewell was Prince Philip's private secretary and right-hand man for more than a decade, having started working for the duke back in 2010.
The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will conduct the funeral service and give the commendation as the coffin is lowered into the royal vault.
Others attending include a small choir of four singers. The choir, who will be in the nave of the chapel, will sing pieces of music chosen by the duke.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who married the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the same chapel, will give the blessing.