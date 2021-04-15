Covid-19: Record numbers on England hospital waiting lists, and beauty brand U-turns
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Hospital waiting lists hit record high in England
Latest figures show the number of people waiting for routine operations in England in February reached 4.7 million - the highest total since current records began 14 years ago. Nearly 388,000 people were waiting more than a year for non-urgent surgery, compared with just 1,600 before the pandemic began. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the government will ensure the NHS in England has the funds it needs to address the backlog.
2. NI hospitality to open outdoors from 30 April
Hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland will be allowed to open earlier than initially proposed, BBC News NI understands, after new indicative dates were agreed by ministers. It is understood unlicensed and licensed premises such as restaurants, beer gardens, coffee shops and cafes can open outdoors on 30 April. Indoor hospitality venues are then set to reopen on 24 May. Proposed dates leaked to the media earlier had suggested outdoor hospitality would have to wait until 10 May, with indoor venues not reopening before 1 June.
3. Beauty brand U-turn over NHS staff snub
Benefit Cosmetics has backtracked on a policy that reportedly saw NHS workers turned away for beauty treatments because of their contact with people with coronavirus. A nurse posted on Facebook about being refused treatment, which prompted a backlash on social media. Responding to the post, the beauty brand said it was a "blanket policy" to refuse service to anyone who has been in contact "with anyone suspected of Covid or having its symptoms". But it has now announced it is changing its policy and will allow NHS workers to receive treatments if they were wearing medical grade PPE when in contact with Covid patients.
4. Daily cases in India surpass 200,000
India has registered a daily total of more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time, as it suffers a huge surge in cases and deaths with figures doubling in the past 10 days. Some parts of the country have begun imposing restrictions, including Mumbai and the western state of Maharashtra. However, huge crowds have continued to participate in the Kumbh Mela religious festival, where hundreds of devotees, including nine top saints, tested positive for Covid-19.
5. Reunion for great-grandmother after a year
With lockdown restrictions easing, visits to care homes are now possible for families. Eileen Fuller, who lives in a care home near Sittingbourne, Kent, has not seen the two youngest members of her family for over a year. Watch the moment they are reunited:
