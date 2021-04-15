Covid-19: Most positive rapid tests 'were correct' and vaccine passports 'risk discrimination'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Most positive Covid rapid tests 'were correct'
Most positive rapid coronavirus tests taken since 8 March appear to have returned a correct result, according to data seen by the BBC. Analysis of data from Public Health England shows 82% sent off for a confirmatory PCR test returned the same positive result. "This suggests that people who test positive using a lateral flow device should definitely take that result seriously, and isolate while waiting for a follow-up PCR test," says Prof Oliver Johnson, director of the institute for statistical science at the University of Bristol. All secondary schools and colleges in England have been using the devices since 8 March along with care homes, universities and some workplaces. There had been concerns that many people would have to self-isolate needlessly but this data suggests these fears may be unfounded.
2. 'Two-tier society' warning over Covid passports
Introducing Covid status certificates to help reopen society risks discriminating against some groups, the UK equality watchdog has warned. The certificates, also known as Covid passports, which prove who is vaccinated could help to ease restrictions "in principle", the Equality and Human Rights Commission says. But they could create a "two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy their rights". The commission also raises concerns about proposals to make vaccination a condition of employment for some workers, saying "a blanket policy requiring workers to be vaccinated, applied inflexibly, is likely to be unlawful" because there are a small number of people who are not able to have the jab.
3. 'Significant day' as NI reopening dates expected
Stormont ministers will be asked to approve the full reopening of retail outlets in Northern Ireland on 30 April, the BBC understands. Close contact services such as hairdresser and beauty salons will reopen the week before. Outdoor visitor attractions will also open that week, if the dates being proposed are agreed by the executive on Thursday. It's thought that outdoor hospitality for pubs will have to wait until 10 May before being allowed to welcome back customers. Details will be outlined to assembly members at a special sitting.
4. Why are so many babies dying of Covid-19 in Brazil?
More than a year into the pandemic, deaths in Brazil are now at their peak. But despite the overwhelming evidence that Covid-19 rarely kills young children, in Brazil 1,300 babies have died from the virus. One doctor refused to test Jessika Ricarte's one-year-old son for Covid, saying his symptoms did not fit the profile of the virus. Two months later he died of complications from the disease. Nathalia Passarinho and Luis Barrucho from BBC Brazil look at what's going on.
5. 'We realised that by joining together we could make a difference'
It's said that strength comes in numbers, and that is what award-winning food producer Angharad Underwood found during the pandemic. When Covid-19 hit last year, Ms Underwood was faced with having to temporarily close her business, The Preservation Society. With other local food producers in the same precarious position, 25 of them decided that instead of shutting up shop, they would pool their resources and join together. So in May 2020 they formed the Wye Valley Producers co-operative. "It's likely that many of us would have furloughed for the duration otherwise," says Ms Underwood, who makes jams, chutneys and other preserves in south-east Wales. "Instead, we had people to lean on - guidance, encouragement and ideas. We realised that by joining together we could make a difference."
