Covid: Over-45s invited to book vaccine
- Published
People over 45 can now book a Covid jab via the NHS website, as the vaccination programme enters a new phase.
It comes after all over-50s and those in high-risk groups in the UK were offered a first dose of the vaccine.
People can use the NHS website to book their appointments, however the site appeared to have crashed on Tuesday morning.
A message on the page read: "The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
"We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience."