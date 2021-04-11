Prince Philip: Duke's death has left 'huge void' for Queen - Duke of York
The Queen has described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh as "having left a huge void in her life", her son the Duke of York has said.
Prince Andrew said his father's death was a "terrible loss", as he left a service at Windsor.
He said he loved his father, who was "always somebody you could go to".
Speaking about how the duke's death would resonate with the public, he added: "We've lost the grandfather of the nation."
Prince Andrew said the Royal Family was grateful for all the "absolutely amazing tributes" to Prince Philip.
Also speaking after the service, the Earl of Wessex - the Queen's youngest son - said: "However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it's still a dreadful shock.
"And we're still trying to come to terms with that. And it's very, very sad.
"But I have to say that the extraordinary tribute and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic."