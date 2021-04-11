BBC News

Coronavirus: UK sets new record for Covid jab second doses

Published
More than 400,000 second doses of Covid vaccines have been given in the UK for the fourth consecutive day, according to the latest government data.

A record total of 475,230 second doses were administered on Saturday - with 111,109 first doses also administered.

On Friday, 450,136 second doses were received - along with 106,878 first doses.

There were 1,730 new infections in the past 24 hours, and another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

That is the lowest daily death toll by this measure since 14 September 2020.

