Covid-19: Shoppers urged to respect staff, and PM won't attend Philip's funeral
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. Shoppers 'must respect staff' when retail reopens
Non-essential shops can reopen in England and Wales from Monday, with stores preparing to welcome back customers. But the British Retail Consortium has asked shoppers to be respectful to staff after reporting a rise in abuse and assaults involving employees during the pandemic. What are the restrictions in your area?
2. Covid tests don't contain cancer-causing chemical
The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on health systems around the world, claiming the lives of more than 2.9 million people - but experts have also had to battle the spread of disinformation circulating online. Social media posts containing unverified theories about Covid testing kits and vaccines continue to be shared. The BBC examines the latest wave of false claims.
3. PM will not attend Philip's funeral due to Covid restrictions
Further details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral have been released, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson deciding not to attend in order to allow "as many family members as possible" to go amid coronavirus restrictions, No 10 has said. Members of the public are being asked to stay away. Under current restrictions in England, only 30 people can attend funerals. The duke's close relatives, children and grandchildren - including the Duke of Sussex - are expected to attend the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, next Saturday.
4. Diners fined after noises at locked-down restaurant
As a surge in cases pushed France into its third national lockdown, some residents just could not forgo their fine dining any longer and resorted to clandestine gatherings. French police have fined more than 100 guests at a restaurant in Paris and the manager has been arrested. It comes after an undercover film showed diners enjoying an extravagant dinners at two upmarket venues.
5. How we fit bras at a social distance
Some stores will find it easier than others to welcome back customers from Monday, while still offering their services safely. Bravissimo, which has 26 stores in the UK, sells lingerie, swimwear and clothing for women. But how do you still offer that face-to-face interaction while also staying safe? The BBC speaks to the company's chief executive, Leanne Cahill.
