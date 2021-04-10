Covid-19: Palace urges crowds not to gather, and infections fall
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.
1. Palace urges crowds not to gather
The Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday at the age of 99 led to tributes and flowers being laid outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. While plans for Prince Philip's funeral have not yet been released - final details are due this weekend - members of the public have been asked not to attempt to attend any funeral events, in line with coronavirus restrictions. Furthermore, the Royal Family has requested people not leave flowers and tributes at royal residences, and instead make a charitable donation.
2. Coronavirus infections 'a sixth of January peak'
Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests that coronavirus cases in the UK are down to less than a sixth of the January peak. Infections were "likely level" in England and Northern Ireland in the week up to 3 April, but decreasing in Scotland and Wales, the ONS said. Meanwhile, the UK reported a further 60 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total by that measure to 127,040. Another 3,150 cases have also been confirmed. On Friday, the UK reported the largest number of second vaccine doses in a single day at 449,269.
3. Covid mum back home after 88 days in hospital
Ellie Wright was not able to receive life-saving treatment from Covid-19 until her son Leon was born by Caesarean 10 weeks early. She spent three weeks in a coma and her son was five weeks old before she could even hold his hand. Finally, she has returned home after spending 88 days in hospital recovering.
4. Wedding venues: 'It's costing me £250,000 a month'
"It's so frustrating. I've got all this space and I can't use it. Easter is normally the start of the wedding season, but we can't get going," says Chris Naylor, who runs Nunsmere Hall Hotel in Cheshire, and two other sites. He is one of hundreds in the wedding industry to have been impacted by the pandemic, with unrestricted weddings not allowed until 21 June. In the meantime, the limited number of guests allowed to attend ceremonies means events are not financially viable. Read more about the rules around weddings.
5. 'Lockdown taught us we're more than just a gym'
More businesses in England and Wales will be able to reopen from Monday, including gyms, hairdressers and swimming pools. Although restrictions are easing, businesses have had to consider what they can and can't deliver under the new rules. Among them is Elite Evolution in Hackney, which will open for 24 hours a day, allowing people to train at quiet times between 23:00 and 05:00 should they rather. So, what can you do from Monday?
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Worried about rare blood clots after vaccination? Here's what you need to know. Also, as lockdown rules ease, here's some advice on how to keep safe when for when you're out and about.
