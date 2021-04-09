Prince Philip's funeral: A ceremonial funeral but no lying-in-state
The Duke of Edinburgh will not have a state funeral and there will be no lying-in-state, in line with his wishes, the College of Arms has said.
The college, which helps to organise state occasions, said Prince Philip's body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle before a royal ceremonial funeral at St George's Chapel.
The public are "regretfully" requested not to attend due to the pandemic.
Covid-19 meant the funeral plans, codenamed Forth Bridge, were revised.
The honour of a lying-in-state was bestowed upon the last three sovereign's consorts, including the Queen Mother in 2002, when an estimated 200,000 people queued to pay their respects over more than three days at Westminster Hall in central London
But the College of Arms said the plans for the duke's funeral were "in line with custom and with His Royal Highness's wishes".
An aide once said Prince Philip "doesn't see himself as important enough" for a state funeral. Such occasions are usually reserved for the death of a monarch.
A royal ceremonial funeral means his death will be marked in the same way as the Queen Mother, while Diana, Princess of Wales was also given a form of ceremonial royal funeral despite no longer having the title of Her Royal Highness.