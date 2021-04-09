Duke of Edinburgh: Floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace
Members of the public have begun laying floral tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace following his death aged 99.
Royal household staff placed a framed notice announcing Prince Philip's death on the front gates of the Palace, which appeared for a short time.
It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband."
It was removed to avoid gatherings amid ongoing Covid pandemic restrictions.
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the notice added.
"Further announcements will be made in due course."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
Around 30 people initially gathered to read the sign, as four police officers on horses attempted to stop a larger crowd forming. The notice was displayed for one hour.
A similar announcement was also displayed outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland, in Edinburgh.
Traditionally, Royal Family announcements are made by displaying a framed notice at Buckingham Palace.
In recent years, birth announcements have been made in this way, with these notices mounted on a golden easel.
But the coronavirus pandemic has prompted changes to many of the traditions across the Royal households.
The Changing of the Guard ceremonies at Buckingham Palace, St James' Palace and Windsor Castle - seen by millions each year before the pandemic - were postponed in March 2020 to avoid mass gatherings.