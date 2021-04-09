Covid-19: Tests for overseas travel and sports back 'vaccine passports'

The UK government has given more detail on the resumption of international travel. A traffic light system to categorise countries based on risk will include a watch list for those countries that could move from "green" to "amber". But ministers say they can't yet confirm whether overseas trips will resume on 17 May - the earliest possible date set out previously. Travellers will also need to pay for Covid tests when departing and returning to the UK. It's left the travel industry frustrated, with EasyJet saying the policy risks rewinding the clock to a time when only wealthy people could afford to travel.