Dyson report: The princess, the reporter and the BBC

It is 2004, a late-night bar in Sydney. By chance Hewlett has bumped into a colleague Phil Craig, who had just produced a documentary about Princess Diana. They talk and they drink. Having previously worked on Panorama, Craig knew a little of the rumours. "We were coming at this from different sides," he recalls "so with Steve there was a sense of 'let's talk it all through'. I came away that night with the very strong impression that he thought there was a chance that one day the Bashir story would cause everybody a lot more trouble, that there was more to come out about the background to the interview, that there was something that hadn't gone away and was still lurking in the shadows."