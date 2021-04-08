Covid-19: Blood clot victim's sister urges jab take-up, and Palace picnics

A pharmacist whose brother suffered a fatal blood clot after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has urged people to keep having the jab. Neil Astles, 59, a solicitor from Warrington, Cheshire, had the vaccine in March. His sister, Dr Alison Astles, told the BBC that doctors were "99.9% sure" the clot was due to the jab, but he had been "extraordinarily unlucky". The UK's medicine regulator says the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people - read more about the risks here.