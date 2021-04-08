Covid-19: Blood clot victim's sister urges jab take-up, and Palace picnics
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. 'Get AstraZeneca jab'
A pharmacist whose brother suffered a fatal blood clot after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has urged people to keep having the jab. Neil Astles, 59, a solicitor from Warrington, Cheshire, had the vaccine in March. His sister, Dr Alison Astles, told the BBC that doctors were "99.9% sure" the clot was due to the jab, but he had been "extraordinarily unlucky". The UK's medicine regulator says the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people - read more about the risks here.
2. Six million fully vaccinated in UK
More than six million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated after receiving a second dose of a Covid jab. After a lull in the vaccination programme over Easter, the number of people who received a second dose jumped to 408,396 on Wednesday - up from 186,793 the previous day, while another 99,530 first doses were administered. The latest figures also showed there were a further 3,030 confirmed coronavirus cases, while another 53 deaths were reported within 28 days of a positive test.
3. Return of England's buses
Bus services in England should return to pre-pandemic levels by Monday - when non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality are reopening, according to industry body CPT. Passenger levels were at about 40% just before Easter, says CPT, but companies are expecting more people to be travelling as lockdown measures ease further. Here's a reminder of what you can do as part of the next stage of the roadmap out of lockdown in England.
4. £50,000 chalet 'breaks rules'
A pub landlord says he has spent £50,000 on a chalet for outside dining - only to be told a week before opening that it contravenes Covid-19 rules. Jason Kalen, who runs The Marlborough in Wiltshire, fitted a bar, pizza oven and a TV in the wooden structure. He says he followed the council's advice - but Wiltshire Council says the structure doesn't comply with the guidance.
5. Buckingham Palace picnics
The traditional summer opening of Buckingham Palace's state rooms, which normally attracts thousands of people, has been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic. Instead, the Royal Collection Trust says it will offer visitors the chance to wander around its gardens unguided for the first time, as well as being able to picnic on the lawns. However getting a ticket may prove difficult - the website has already been overwhelmed by demand.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
And what are the symptoms of a blood clot? Here we've answered that question, and your other Covid-related queries.
