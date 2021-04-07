Covid-19: Vaccine alternative for the under-30s, and bank plans 'significantly' less office space
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Under-30s offered alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca jab
Under-30s will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. That's after a review by the UK's drugs regulator, the MHRA, found that by the end of March, 79 people in the UK had had rare blood clots following vaccination - and 19 of them died. The MHRA said this wasn't proof the jab caused the clots, but the link was getting firmer. Meanwhile, the EU's medicines regulator the EMA said unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the benefits outweighed the risks.
2. Indian vaccine producer 'stressed'
The head of one of the world's largest manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines, based in India, has said its production capacity is "very stressed". Adar Poonawalla, the head of the Serum Institute of India (SII), said in an interview on Indian television that it was "still short of being able to supply to every Indian" and that it was "prioritising" the country's needs.
3. Driving lessons to restart in England and Wales on 12 April
The transport secretary has given driving lessons the green light in England and Wales from next week, with tests resuming on 22 April. Those looking for lessons in Scotland will have to wait until 26 April though, with tests restarting there on 6 May at the earliest. All lessons and tests have been cancelled in Northern Ireland.
4. JP Morgan boss plans for 'significantly' less office space
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JP Morgan, has said the investment bank is expected to need just 60 seats per 100 people in offices in the coming years, as some staff take up part-time work from home on a permanent basis. Mr Dimon said he expected "many" staff to return to office locations full time, with "some" working under a hybrid model.
5. 'Covid-breach' kayaker stuck on Scottish island without paddle
A kayaker thought to have breached Covid rules by travelling from England to camp at Loch Lomond has had to be rescued after getting stuck on an island without a paddle. The rescue boat team confirmed the man and his equipment had been safely dropped off, adding: "Please could we remind all to stick to the Covid rules and keep people safe."
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. What's happening with pools, gyms and hairdressers when lockdown restrictions ease in England on 12 April? Find out everything you need to know here.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- SIMPLE WAYS TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH: The benefits of an early morning walk
- THE HARDEST MEN IN FOOTBALL: MOTD Top Ten debates who was toughest to play against