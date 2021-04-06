Covid-19: Trust watchdog on AstraZeneca jab says PM and changes to NHS contact-tracing app

The NHS Covid-19 contact-tracing app for England and Wales will soon ask users to share details of venues they have checked in to if they test positive for coronavirus. Officials will be able to use the information to alert other visitors as to whether they need to be tested for Covid. The Department of Health and Social Care insisted a "privacy-protecting" approach is being taken. The updates to the app come ahead of the reopening of non-essential shops in both nations on 12 April, in addition to outdoor hospitality in England. Read more about how the lockdown rules are changing here.