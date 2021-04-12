BBC News

South Asian languages: Covid testing and vaccines in Ramadan explained

image captionThis year, many Muslims will be factoring in Covid tests and vaccines around Ramadan celebrations

Many Muslims are preparing to fast during the holy month of Ramadan. This year they will also be considering how coronavirus testing and vaccinations can be done during the festival.

Muslim scholars consulted by the British Islamic Medical Association say having a Covid vaccine will not break your fast. However, if you feel ill and experience side-effects from the vaccine you are exempt from fasting.

Doctors have also advised which times of day may be more suitable to take the lateral flow Covid tests when fasting.

BBC Asian Network is helping to answer questions from the South Asian community about Covid testing and getting vaccines during Ramadan in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Doctors explain why you should not delay having a vaccine during Ramadan.

Urdu

Dr Nadia Ghani answers questions in Urdu about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.

media captionDr Nadia Ghani explains in Urdu when to take your Covid test during Ramadan

Tamil

Dr Akram Mohammadu answers questions in Tamil about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.

media captionDr Akram Mohammadu explains in Tamil when to take your Covid test during Ramadan

Punjabi

Dr Mehreen Tahir answers questions in Punjabi about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.

media captionDr Mehreen Tahir explains in Punjabi when to take your Covid test during Ramadan

Sylheti

Dr Abdul Mannan answers questions in Sylheti about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.

media captionDr Abdul Mannan explains in Sylheti when to take your Covid test during Ramadan

Gujarati

Dr Salim Modan answers questions in Gujarati about taking Covid tests and getting vaccines during Ramadan.

media captionDr Salim Modan explains in Gujarati when to take your Covid test during Ramadan

