Covid-19: PM under pressure over vaccine passports, and the 'ghosted' ex-Topshop staff
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Criticism grows over Covid passports suggestion
Criticism is growing over plans for Covid passports in England. Government documents say certificates proving whether someone has had a vaccine, has tested negative or has immunity are likely to become "a feature of our lives" and their use will be trialled at events such as the FA Cup final. The UK government says it's working with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to seek a "consistent approach". But some MPs argue they could lead to a "two-tier Britain."
2. Unions attack 'miserly' rise in statutory sick pay
Statutory Sick Pay increases by 50p a week to £96.35 on Tuesday, but unions are calling the rise "miserly", with Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O'Grady saying: "No-one should be plunged into hardship if they need to self-isolate." The government says there's a "comprehensive package" in place to support those who need to do so.
3. Travel industry seeks clarity from PM
Leading travel industry figures have reacted with dismay to Boris Johnson's latest comments on the lockdown roadmap, saying they need more clarity. The prime minister said he was "hopeful" that foreign travel could begin again on 17 May but urged people to wait for advisers to report back next Monday. Business Travel Association chief executive Clive Wratten says a move to open borders has "once again been kicked down the road".
4. Ex-Topshop worker: I feel 'ghosted' by recruiters
There was a net loss of nearly 10,000 shops to the UK High Street last year, as the pandemic exacerbated difficulties for bricks-and-mortar retail. BBC Radio 5 live has been hearing from workers affected by those closures, like Heather Rowlinson, 54, from Newcastle. After 34 years at TopShop, she is still unemployed and has been left frustrated by recruitment agencies who promise jobs but don't deliver. "They never answer your calls," she says.
5. Captain Tom's family seek fundraising celebration
The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore is encouraging people to take on their own "100" challenge on what would have been his 101st birthday weekend, between 30 April and 3 May. The Army veteran raised almost £33m for NHS charities, as the pandemic swept the country, by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before he turned 100. He died on 2 February after contracting coronavirus. Now his relatives want people to create their own challenge around the number 100 to raise money for the foundation set up in his name, or other charities.
