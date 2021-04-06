Covid-19: PM under pressure over vaccine passports, and the 'ghosted' ex-Topshop staff

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore is encouraging people to take on their own "100" challenge on what would have been his 101st birthday weekend, between 30 April and 3 May. The Army veteran raised almost £33m for NHS charities, as the pandemic swept the country, by walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before he turned 100. He died on 2 February after contracting coronavirus. Now his relatives want people to create their own challenge around the number 100 to raise money for the foundation set up in his name, or other charities.