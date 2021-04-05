Tory MP Dame Cheryl Gillan dies after long illness
Former Welsh secretary Dame Cheryl Gillan has died at the age of 68 after a long illness.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Conservative MP for Chesham and Amersham, saying she will be "sorely missed".
He described Dame Cheryl as "a great servant" and "always full of wise advice and good humour".
Dame Cheryl had served as the MP for the Buckinghamshire seat since she was elected in 1992.
Co-chairman of the Conservative Party Amanda Milling said the noted anti-HS2 campaigner had made a "huge contribution to public life".
Ms Milling said: "It was incredibly sad to hear that Dame Cheryl Gillan MP passed away at the weekend.
"Cheryl had been ill for some time, but battled her illness with great stoicism and grace.
"Cheryl was a dedicated parliamentarian for many decades, serving in the cabinet and she made a huge contribution to public life and our party.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cheryl's family and friends."
I'm heartbroken to hear the desperately sad news that my colleague Cheryl Gillan has passed away. She had been a great source of strength as we went through chemo together. When she told me she was dying I told her all the nice things I would say so she knew...1/— Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) April 5, 2021
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, who revealed her own breast cancer diagnosis in June, said in a series of messages on social media that she was "heartbroken to hear the desperately sad news" and felt "blessed" to have known Dame Cheryl.
"She had been a great source of strength as we went through chemo together," she wrote.
"When she told me she was dying I told her all the nice things I would say so she knew she was an incredibly inspirational women in politics who fought for the things she believed in.
"She was always kind and helpful to us newbies. She had oodles of wisdom from her years as an MP which she shared willingly. I shall miss her greatly."