England's lockdown to ease as planned on 12 April
- Published
Pubs and restaurants can reopen outdoor spaces as planned next Monday, along with non-essential shops, gyms and hairdressers, as England's lockdown is further eased, Boris Johnson has said.
But the prime minister urged caution, saying: "We can't be complacent."
At a briefing Mr Johnson also said officials are considering the potential role of Covid status certificates.
Pilot events will take place from mid-April to trial the system, with later events checking vaccinations.
Meanwhile, the government has published an update on a series of reviews into Covid certificates, the safe return of mass events, international travel and social distancing rules.
In the document, the government advises people not to book summer holidays abroad "until the picture is clearer".
Other changes to England's lockdown from 12 April include:
- Spas can reopen, excluding saunas and steam rooms
- Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation
- Public buildings such as libraries and community centres will also reopen
- As can zoos, theme parks, drive-in cinemas and drive-in performances events
- And other close-contact services such as beauty and nail salons can also reopen
- Weddings attended by up to 15 people can take place
- The number of care home visitors will also increase to two per resident