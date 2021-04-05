Covid-19: PM to unveil foreign travel traffic light system
- Published
The prime minister is to unveil a traffic light system for foreign travel when he updates the country on measures for easing restrictions later.
Health minister Edward Argar said the government was acting "very carefully and cautiously" due to the risk of importing new variants.
He said he expected the model where the traveller pays for a test "would continue".
TUI's Andrew Flintham called for "clear guidelines" for the travel industry.
Boris Johnson is due to meet the cabinet to sign off the next stage of lockdown easing in England, which will see non-essential shops reopen and pubs and restaurants start serving outdoors from 12 April.
Later, he will hold a Downing Street briefing, where he is expected to confirm countries will be graded under the traffic light system when international leisure travel resumes and outline plans for coronavirus passports.
The government has also announced plans for everyone in England to be given access to two rapid coronavirus tests a week from Friday, in an expansion of its testing programme.
Currently foreign holidays are banned in the UK, with £5,000 fines in England for people trying to travel abroad without a good reason.
Under the current plan for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could go abroad for a holiday would be 17 May.
Asked on BBC Breakfast if Europe was likely to be on the "caution list" of destinations due to a surge in cases, Mr Argar said: "That is one of the reasons why we have to be very careful that as we see an increase across the world in infections that we get this right, because one of the things we don't want to see - and just as the vaccination programme is working so well - is getting new variants or risking new variants getting imported into this country."